SIRIN LABS Token (SRN) Market Cap Achieves $1.96 Million

SIRIN LABS Token (SRN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One SIRIN LABS Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SIRIN LABS Token has traded up 24% against the dollar. SIRIN LABS Token has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $5,888.00 worth of SIRIN LABS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About SIRIN LABS Token

SRN is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. SIRIN LABS Token’s total supply is 572,166,104 coins and its circulating supply is 491,820,906 coins. SIRIN LABS Token’s official Twitter account is @SIRINLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SIRIN LABS Token is www.sirinlabs.com. The Reddit community for SIRIN LABS Token is /r/SirinLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sirin Labs is a company known as the developer of SOLARIN, an ultra-secure mobile phone. The SirinLabs team decided to make one more step toward the security of personal gadgets and create the first blockchain smartphone. “

