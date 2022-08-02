Sitio Royalties (NASDAQ:STR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.95

Sitio Royalties Corp. (NASDAQ:STR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.95 and last traded at $29.68, with a volume of 5893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

Sitio Royalties Stock Up 4.3 %

Sitio Royalties (NASDAQ:STR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million.

Sitio Royalties Company Profile

Sitio Royalties Corp. operates as oil and gas mineral and royalty company. The company acquires oil-weighted rights in productive and the United States basins. It has approximately 140,000 net royalty acres through the consummation of over 180 acquisitions. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

