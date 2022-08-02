Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Acquired by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 194,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 10,834 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $778,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TSLX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average is $21.65.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 70.06%. The business had revenue of $67.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jennifer Gordon acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $49,775.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $49,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

