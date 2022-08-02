SKALE Network Market Capitalization Achieves $208.25 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One SKALE Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0567 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $208.25 million and $16.34 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,796.77 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003781 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00127200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00031291 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network (SKL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,676,102,671 coins. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

