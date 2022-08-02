Skillz (SKLZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $93.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 70.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Skillz to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. Skillz has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.10 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 243,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 190,991 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Skillz by 1,627.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 151,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 142,393 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Skillz by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Skillz by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the period. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

