Smaugs NFT (SMG) Price Down 84.4% Over Last 7 Days

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded down 19.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded 84.4% lower against the dollar. Smaugs NFT has a total market capitalization of $28,119.00 and approximately $1,121.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $143.96 or 0.00630226 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002171 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016156 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001769 BTC.
About Smaugs NFT
Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft.
Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT
Receive News & Updates for Smaugs NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smaugs NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.