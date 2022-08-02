SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.56.

A number of brokerages have commented on SDC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.20 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmileDirectClub

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDC. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 11.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SDC opened at $1.18 on Thursday. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.23.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $151.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.20 million. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

