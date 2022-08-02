Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Bought by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 92.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 21.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Stock Down 0.9 %

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $25.34 and a 1-year high of $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37.

Smith & Nephew Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.288 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

SNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($20.22) to GBX 1,630 ($19.97) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.70) to GBX 1,295 ($15.87) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,455.67.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.