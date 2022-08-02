Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Acquired by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Snap were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Snap by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snap by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

Snap Trading Up 4.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

SNAP traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. 1,986,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,603,784. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $26.00. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.02. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,918,307. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,277,886 shares of company stock valued at $16,497,106.

Snap Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

