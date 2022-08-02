Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNOW. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $218.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.27.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $150.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.37. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,950 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,165,000. Scgf Iii Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,471,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 18.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.