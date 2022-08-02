Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 201,266 shares.The stock last traded at $9.96 and had previously closed at $9.97.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.

Institutional Trading of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 149,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,110,000. 45.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Company Profile

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

