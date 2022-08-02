Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Short Interest Down 32.9% in July

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the June 30th total of 113,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Soitec Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SLOIF remained flat at $155.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.92 and its 200 day moving average is $167.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Soitec has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $273.50.
About Soitec
