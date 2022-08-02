Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Short Interest Down 32.9% in July

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the June 30th total of 113,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Soitec Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SLOIF remained flat at $155.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.92 and its 200 day moving average is $167.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Soitec has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $273.50.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

