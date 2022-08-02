SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.81-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $715-725 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $732.52 million. SolarWinds also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.19-0.21 EPS.

Shares of SWI traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,743. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. SolarWinds’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 3,591.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

