SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.19-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$185.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.96 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.81-$0.86 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.60.

SolarWinds Trading Down 9.9 %

NYSE SWI traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 720,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,743. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $22.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarWinds

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.68 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. SolarWinds’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,924,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,233,000 after buying an additional 92,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after buying an additional 531,131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after buying an additional 64,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after buying an additional 577,938 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

Featured Stories

