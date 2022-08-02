Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.57.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.01 and its 200 day moving average is $58.84. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 45.79%.

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at $318,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $118,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 80.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

