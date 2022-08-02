Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Short Interest Down 25.7% in July

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 847,200 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the June 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 696,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Sony Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,167,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,771 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,535,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,730,000 after buying an additional 435,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,776,000 after buying an additional 57,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,032,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,486,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Macquarie raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,461. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sony Group has a 1 year low of $79.05 and a 1 year high of $133.75.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sony Group will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.