Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Buys 101,118 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,618 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,118 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group comprises approximately 3.6% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned about 0.38% of SVB Financial Group worth $123,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $346,160,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1,556.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 151,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,981,000 after purchasing an additional 142,668 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 210.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 150,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,255,000 after purchasing an additional 102,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,491,564,000 after purchasing an additional 88,284 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,646,000 after purchasing an additional 84,422 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $4.82 on Tuesday, hitting $393.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,086. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $355.37 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $423.79 and a 200-day moving average of $507.52.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.73.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

