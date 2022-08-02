Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Has $89.92 Million Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT cut its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 89,885 shares during the period. Alleghany accounts for 2.6% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned 0.79% of Alleghany worth $89,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alleghany by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alleghany by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Alleghany by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on Y. JMP Securities lowered shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Alleghany stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $837.90. 169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,675. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $833.89 and its 200-day moving average is $781.75. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $585.10 and a one year high of $862.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.81 EPS.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

