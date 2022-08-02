Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Sells 1,099,995 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT decreased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,285,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099,995 shares during the period. Baker Hughes comprises 2.4% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $83,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 106,470,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271,646 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,278,000 after purchasing an additional 28,319,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,362 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $501,229,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,434,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,189.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $609,189.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,231,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,745,876. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

BKR traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.06. 90,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,572,244. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of -57.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

