Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Sells 8,932 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lessened its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,571,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,932 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in International Paper were worth $72,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,782,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,949,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,272,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,208,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.23. 29,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,663,087. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $60.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

