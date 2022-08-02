Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Takes $110.78 Million Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,445,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $110,775,000. PVH accounts for about 3.2% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned about 2.13% of PVH as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PVH. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PVH by 2,076.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,782. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.45 and its 200-day moving average is $75.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.03.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.36. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PVH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. OTR Global downgraded PVH to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

