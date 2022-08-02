Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Takes $79.62 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,036,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,621,000. Hologic comprises about 2.3% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned about 0.42% of Hologic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 17.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1.2% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 147,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Hologic by 2.8% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 26,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Bank of America cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

Hologic Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOLX traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.96. 11,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,968. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.58 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average of $72.78.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

