SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Insider Sells $25,228.96 in Stock

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $25,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SouthState stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,128. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.08. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.81.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $383.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.97 million. SouthState had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 31.51%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SouthState by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SouthState by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,435,000 after acquiring an additional 220,760 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in SouthState by 30.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after acquiring an additional 955,920 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in SouthState by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,430,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,840,000 after acquiring an additional 143,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in SouthState by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,487,000 after acquiring an additional 183,939 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

