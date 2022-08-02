Sovryn Market Capitalization Hits $12.50 Million (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Sovryn has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sovryn has a market cap of $12.50 million and approximately $95,505.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sovryn coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00002422 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00627803 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016289 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00034373 BTC.

About Sovryn

Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,451,748 coins. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC.

Sovryn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using U.S. dollars.

