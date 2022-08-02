Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) Stock Price Down 35.9%

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANFC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 35.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 2,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Sow Good Stock Down 35.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90.

Sow Good Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

