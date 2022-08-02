S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 273.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $376.08 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $344.16 and a 200-day moving average of $373.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.57.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

