SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.96

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.96 and last traded at $28.01, with a volume of 3618596 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.37.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average is $29.88.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Company Profile
SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.
