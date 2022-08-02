SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,755,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,823,000 after buying an additional 1,133,396 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,748,000 after buying an additional 1,445,051 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,846,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,590,000 after buying an additional 133,751 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,128,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,515,000 after buying an additional 795,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,781,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,180,000 after buying an additional 1,114,891 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.06. 111,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,828,433. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

