SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Stake Lowered by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,808 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $33,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 121.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at $207,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.30. 151,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,929,992. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $78.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.94.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

