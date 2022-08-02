SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XTN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 815.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,133,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682,284 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 190,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after acquiring an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 457.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 73,692 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,734,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 23,228 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Price Performance

Shares of XTN traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,327. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average of $79.84. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $66.42 and a 1 year high of $100.95.

Recommended Stories

