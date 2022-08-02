Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $167.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $35.79 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 140.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 73.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 41.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

