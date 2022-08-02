Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHYS. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.64.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

