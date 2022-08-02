St. James Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 99.9% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FNDB stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $53.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,330. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.90. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.64.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.