St. James Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,790 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Royal Gold makes up 2.7% of St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 469.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,253,000 after acquiring an additional 621,100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,580,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 108,972 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,508,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,151,000 after buying an additional 97,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 23.5% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 458,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,759,000 after buying an additional 87,333 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.39. 5,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,610. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.27.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.43% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.