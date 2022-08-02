St. James Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group makes up about 3.2% of St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 69,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Omnicom Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OMC stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.26. 4,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,754. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.