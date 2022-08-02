StackOs Price Reaches $0.0162 (STACK)

StackOs (STACK) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One StackOs coin can now be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, StackOs has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. StackOs has a total market cap of $6.45 million and approximately $64,424.00 worth of StackOs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.60 or 0.00625183 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00016840 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00034645 BTC.
StackOs Profile
StackOs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 397,183,352 coins. StackOs’ official Twitter account is @DeployOnStackOS.
