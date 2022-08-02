Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Major Shareholder Caligan Partners Lp Buys 137,648 Shares

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) major shareholder Caligan Partners Lp acquired 137,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $195,460.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,660,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,138,387.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Caligan Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 1st, Caligan Partners Lp purchased 210,200 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $311,096.00.
- On Monday, June 13th, Caligan Partners Lp acquired 100,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00.
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Caligan Partners Lp acquired 200,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $384,000.00.
Standard BioTools Price Performance
Shares of Standard BioTools stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.70. 50,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,835. The company has a market capitalization of $131.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.20. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
About Standard BioTools
Standard BioTools Inc creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.
