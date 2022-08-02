Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Major Shareholder Caligan Partners Lp Buys 137,648 Shares

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) major shareholder Caligan Partners Lp acquired 137,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $195,460.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,660,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,138,387.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Caligan Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Caligan Partners Lp purchased 210,200 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $311,096.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Caligan Partners Lp acquired 100,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Caligan Partners Lp acquired 200,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $384,000.00.

Standard BioTools Price Performance

Shares of Standard BioTools stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.70. 50,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,835. The company has a market capitalization of $131.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.20. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools ( NASDAQ:LAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter. Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 93.89% and a negative return on equity of 63.43%.

Standard BioTools Inc creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

