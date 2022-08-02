Standex International (SXI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Standex International to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. Standex International had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $189.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Standex International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Standex International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SXI stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.44. 304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,899. Standex International has a 1-year low of $79.02 and a 1-year high of $121.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.39%.

Standex International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Standex International from $139.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total value of $110,208.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,168.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 136.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Standex International during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Standex International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Standex International during the 1st quarter worth $474,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Standex International



Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading

