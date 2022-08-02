State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,034,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,416 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 0.6% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of AbbVie worth $329,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.87. 50,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,594,985. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.16. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $250.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on AbbVie from $174.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.47.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

