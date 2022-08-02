Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Dean D’angelo acquired 2,500 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 196,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,241.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert T. Ladd acquired 8,834 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $113,605.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,831.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean D’angelo acquired 2,500 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 196,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,241.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,334 shares of company stock worth $223,515. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stellus Capital Investment Price Performance
Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 64.00%.
About Stellus Capital Investment
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
