StepStone Group (STEP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). StepStone Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $145.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect StepStone Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

StepStone Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of STEP stock opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average of $29.46. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.37.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on STEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on StepStone Group from $35.00 to $31.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of StepStone Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 116.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,744,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,675,000 after buying an additional 939,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,921,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,573,000 after buying an additional 189,267 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 51.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,635,000 after buying an additional 88,500 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 559,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after buying an additional 82,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after buying an additional 74,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

See Also

