StockNews.com Lowers CTS (NYSE:CTS) to Buy

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

CTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen upped their target price on CTS to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on CTS to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sidoti raised CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Shares of NYSE CTS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.26. The stock had a trading volume of 98,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,389. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.09 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.65. CTS has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $145,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter worth $880,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter worth $2,749,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter worth $1,088,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter worth $2,088,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

