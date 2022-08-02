StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) PT Raised to C$7.50

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, StorageVault Canada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.86.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVAUF opened at $4.70 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04.

StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.0022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

