StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) PT Raised to C$7.50

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, StorageVault Canada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.86.
StorageVault Canada Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SVAUF opened at $4.70 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04.
StorageVault Canada Company Profile
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
