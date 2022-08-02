Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Has $975,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.4% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.90 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.13 and its 200 day moving average is $151.36.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.53.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

