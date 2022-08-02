Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.5% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $1,756,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Stryker by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,050 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $81.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.24.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.94.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

