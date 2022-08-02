Substratum (SUB) Market Capitalization Tops $323,196.91

Substratum (SUB) traded up 35.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One Substratum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $323,196.91 and approximately $25.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,881.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003743 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00127536 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00031202 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

