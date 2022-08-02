Suku Trading 17.8% Higher This Week (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Suku has a total market cap of $18.71 million and approximately $9.16 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Suku has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. One Suku coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,240.29 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004402 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00128755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00031880 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

About Suku

Suku (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,196,747 coins. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

