Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.52-$2.57 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.17-$7.27 EPS.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:SUI opened at $162.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.77. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $148.64 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.94%.

SUI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $203.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $225,000.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.