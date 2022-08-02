Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Sun Country Airlines to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $226.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sun Country Airlines to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,437. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNCY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

In related news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $27,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,222.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,594 shares of company stock worth $66,464.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Articles

