Sun Life Financial (SLF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Sun Life Financial to post earnings of C$1.46 per share for the quarter.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$380.00 million for the quarter.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$59.46 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$56.14 and a 52-week high of C$74.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.01. The company has a quick ratio of 15,084.33, a current ratio of 15,951.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97. The firm has a market cap of C$34.85 billion and a PE ratio of 9.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

SLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$71.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$67.86.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

